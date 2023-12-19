Kerala logs 115 Covid cases out of 142 reported across country

As Kerala reported 115 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases of the virus in the state to 1,749, the health department on Tuesday said there was no need to be worried.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to data on the Union health ministry's website, of the 142 COVID cases reported in the country till 8 am on Tuesday, 115 were from Kerala.

Kerala health minister Veena George, in a statement, said there was nothing to be worried about as the state was well-prepared to handle the virus infection.

She said that there was an increase in COVID cases in November also and following that ministerial level meetings were held to chalk out the measures to be taken.

Giving details of the steps taken, the Minister said that instructions were issued for testing those showing symptoms and to send their samples for genomic sequencing.

Besides that, the number of COVID tests was increased and adequate stock of protective gear and medicines was ensured.

Apart from that, from December 13 to 16, an online mock drill was conducted, involving 1,192 government and private hospitals, to ensure availability of isolation wards, oxygen beds, ICUs and ventilators, the statement said.

It also said that another high-level meeting under the minister's leadership was held during the day to assess the COVID situation and the preparedness of the medical systems in the state.

At the meeting, directions were issued to provide special facilities for COVID patients, ensure availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in hospitals and to treat infected persons who are not serious in the districts itself without referring them to medical colleges.

Additionally, it was also directed that in case of a patient testing positive for COVID, the treatment should be ensured at the treating hospital itself.

There are 1,957 oxygen beds, 2,454 ICU beds and 937 ventilator ICU beds available in the state, according to the statement.

The minister also said in the statement that a vast majority of the active cases were those suffering from mild symptoms and except one, all the others who died recently due to the virus infection were over 65 years of age and suffered from co-morbidities like heart ailments, kidney diseases, diabetes and cancer.

The JN.1 omicron variant was confirmed in only one sample and that person was cured, she said.

According to the Union Health Ministry website, no deaths due to the virus were reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours in the state after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 112.

With that, the total number of cases in Kerala under this category rose to 68,36,979 till date.