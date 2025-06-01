Kerala: Hundreds shifted to relief camps as rains intensify

Hundreds of people were shifted to relief camps from low-lying areas of Kerala as flood water entered their houses with monsoon rains gaining further strength in the state.

IMAGE: A waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Kannur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Roads were submerged and inundation made life miserable in the high ranges and neighbouring towns in northern districts of the state.

Local people said swollen rivers and their overflowing tributaries were the reason for the subemerging of low-lying areas.

In Kasaragod, the overflowing Madhuvahini River washed away roads and flooded houses in many areas.

People could be seen being shifted to the first floor of their houses as water entered the ground floor.

Flooding looms large over neighbouring Kozhikode and Kannur districts as well, where heavy downpour has been causing widespread destruction.

Wooden country and fiber boats were seen tied in front of many houses in Payyannur in Kannur.

"Boats are kept ready as we are scared that we will be forced to move to relief camps if the flood water does not recede," an elderly man told a TV channel.

More relief camps were opened in southern districts also as per the figures released by authorities.

In Alappuzha district, inundation posed serious crisis in at least five village panchayats in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions.

Water level is steadily increasing in Upper Kuttanad in the coastal district where several houses were flooded as major rivers including Pampa, Achankovil and Manimala overflew, Alappuzha district authorities said.

Ambalapuzha-Thiruvalla state highway was also among the roads submerged with incessant rains lashing the area, they said.

In hill district Idukki, monsoon rains wrecked a major havoc as 10 houses were destroyed completely and 139 partially.

Agricultural crops in over 350 hectares of land have been destroyed so far and 3,218 farmers were affected by this, authorities said.

They also made it clear that there is no concern about the water level in Idukki and Mullaperiyar dams.

At least 240 people, including 51 children, were lodged in 14 relief camps in the hill district, authorities added.

Meanwhile, State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan visited flood-hit areas and relief camps opened in neighbouring Kottayam district.

While talking to reporters, the minister said all essential facilities, including food, medicines and ambulance, have been ensured in these camps.

As many as 1,527 people were lodged in various relief camps in Kottayam following intense rains and flooding, as per figures.