Heavy rains lash coastal K'taka for third straight day, red alert issued

Heavy monsoon rains lashed Karnataka's coastal belt for the third consecutive day on Monday, severely disrupting normal life in Dakshina Kannada district, prompting authorities to issue a red alert and deploy disaster response teams.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The red alert for coastal Karnataka will remain in force for the next five days, the India meteorological department said.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

Several parts of Mangaluru city reported waterlogging and traffic snarls as the drainage systems failed to cope with the downpour.

District in-charge Minister for Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao directed local authorities to act promptly in addressing rain-related disruptions across the region to minimise public inconvenience.

According to officials, minor incidents of landslides were reported from hilly regions across the district.

Major incidents of waterlogging were reported from Kottara junction, Malemar, Mahaveera circle in Mangaluru city, while smaller inundation have been reported from Urva, Matadakani, Kudroli, Kodialbail(west) in the city.

Thokkuttu, Goodinabali, Marakada, Panamburu and adjoining places were also waterlogged.

Dakshina Kannada's acting Deputy Commissioner Anand K said that all Anganwadi centres in the district were closed on Monday due to incessant rainfall.

Chairing a video conference from Bengaluru with the deputy commissioner and senior officials of Dakshina Kannada, minister Rao reviewed the preparedness for the ongoing pre-monsoon and monsoon rains.

Rao instructed officials to remain vigilant in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas and initiate emergency response operations without delay, a press release said.

He emphasised the need for accountability and coordination among departments during natural calamities.

The IMD has forecast continued heavy rain over the next 48 hours across the coastal region.

According to the district administration, rainfall figures over the past 24 hours crossed 150 mm in multiple areas, with Sullia's Bellare recording the highest at 200.5 mm, followed by Bantwal's Sarapady and Puttur's Belandur with 190 mm each.

In view of the worsening conditions, one team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been stationed in Puttur, while two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Mangaluru and Subrahmanya.

Officials have been directed to remain on high alert.

The administration has also instructed local bodies and panchayat development officers to take immediate preventive and relief measures.

Construction equipment such as earth-moving machines and rescue boats have been kept ready.

Schools and Anganwadis housed in weak structures are being vacated ahead of reopening.

The Minister has also sought updates on alternative arrangements for schoolchildren in areas where they have to cross streams or rivers, especially as schools are set to reopen shortly.

Referring to the 2024 landslide incident at Kettikallu near Vamanjoor, the Minister called for increased vigilance in high-risk zones.

Officials were advised to disseminate precautionary information via social media and local networks. Within Mangaluru city limits, the minister asked the municipal authorities to prepare for waterlogging, falling trees, and structural damage caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The district administration has directed schools and composite colleges (PU level) to remain shut on 27 and 28 following the IMD issuing a red alert.

Instructions were also issued to relocate residents living in vulnerable hillside and riverside areas to safer locations.

Rao warned against swimming in unsecured stone quarries, lakes, and rivers during this season.

Landslides were also reported in parts of Uttara Kannada district near Kumta, and the water levels in rivers around Belthangady were rising, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas, officials said.

The authorities have sought prompt action from the National Highways Authority of India following complaints of water intrusion in residential areas due to ongoing highway construction works.

Meanwhile, fishing boats that had ventured out early in the season are returning to the New Mangalore Port due to unfavourable sea conditions.