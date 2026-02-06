Kerala headmistress fears for safety after churidar row at school

A Kerala headmistress expresses safety concerns after allegedly being barred from her school for wearing a churidar, sparking a police investigation and raising questions about school management's authority.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The headmistress alleges the school manager was behind the incident and criticises the focus on the security guard's arrest.

Police have named the school manager as an accused in the case, invoking additional sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The headmistress asserts that obstructing her entry constitutes obstruction of a public servant, as the school is government-aided.

Officials confirm that the school manager has no authority to prevent the headmistress from entering the school and that churidars are permitted.

The headmistress of a government-aided school claimed she was afraid to continue working there as no immediate action had been taken against the school manager, whom she accused of being behind the incident where she was allegedly denied entry to the institution two days ago for wearing a churidar.

The headmistress, Sindhu S Nair, told a television channel that the arrest of the security guard-a temporary employee-was intended to create a "smokescreen".

"Shashank, the security guard, was appointed by the manager and was not a permanent staff member. By arresting him, a smokescreen has been created. He himself said he acted on the manager's instructions, yet the manager was not initially named as an accused," she claimed.

Nair said she suspected that the school management was attempting to settle the matter and reiterated that she was "afraid to continue working at the school under the present circumstances."

Following her remarks, the police later named the school manager as an accused in the case.

An officer at the Kottarakkara police station said that the FIR was initially registered under Sections 126 (wrongful restraint) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After the manager was added as an accused, sections 49 (abetment) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Act were also invoked.

All the offences are bailable, the officer said.

He added that a revised report including the newly added accused and sections would be submitted to the court and, subject to its approval, the manager's arrest would be recorded.

Earlier in the day, Nair told the television channel that she was denied entry when she reported for duty and that a case for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties should have been registered, as the institution is a government-aided school.

She said she would continue her legal fight over the incident.

According to officials, when Nair arrived at the school at around 9 am on Wednesday, security personnel stopped her from entering the premises on the instructions of the school manager.

She subsequently called the police and was allowed to enter the school only after officers from the Kottarakkara police station arrived. Television visuals showed the headmistress seated outside the school gate with a tray of eggs she had brought for the midday meal scheme.

The school manager has not yet commented on the incident. Both police and district education office officials have said that the school manager has no authority to prevent the headmistress from entering the school.

A DEO official also said that a government order permits the wearing of churidars in schools.