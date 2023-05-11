Kerala doctor killing: HC warns top cop as medicos hold strike

The Kerala high court on Thursday said the killing of a 23-year-old doctor at a taluk hospital in Kollam district of the state a day ago by a man she was treating was the outcome of the 'systemic failure'.

IMAGE: Doctors and medical students raise slogans during their protest against the killing of a female doctor, outside Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

A special bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath directed the State Police Chief to come out with a new set of protocols for ensuring security of the doctors and other healthcare professionals in all government hospitals in the state.

"Police need to pull up their socks on a war footing," the bench said during the hearing.

The court said that if another doctor or healthcare professional is attacked, the state director general of police would be held responsible.

During the hearing of the matter, State Police Chief Anil Kant and Additional DGP Law and order M R Ajith Kumar told the bench that they would come out with a new set of protocols within a week.

They also told the court that the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) has young, armed and trained personnel picked from the police and are available for deployment at hospitals on payment basis.

However, the state government would have to decide whether they will foot the bill for deployment of these personnel in the government hospitals.

The top police officers of the state also agreed it was a systemic failure and that the officers present at the scene ought to have protected the young doctor -- Vandana Das -- with their lives.

Das was killed at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara area of Kollam district during the small hours of Wednesday by a man -- identified as G Sandeep, a school teacher by profession -- who was brought there by police for treatment of a leg injury.

According to the police, Sandeep had called on the emergency number 112 claiming that his life was in danger.

When local police located him, he was standing 500 metres away from his home, surrounded by local residents and his relatives, and had a wound on his leg and had a stick in his hand.

He was taken to the hospital in a police jeep and was accompanied by his brother-in-law and a local political party leader.

During dressing of his wound, he got violent, initially stabbed the local political leader and the police there and then repeatedly stabbed Das who could not escape to safety, police said.

Das, who suffered grievous injuries in the attack, died a few hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, doctors in Kerala on Thursday continued their strike to protest against the murder, and demanded that the state government bring out a new legislation for the protection of hospitals with immediate effect.

Majority of doctors have not reported to work in hospitals across the state for the last 24 hours as various organisations including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have called for the protest.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMO) also announced a strike on Thursday.

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and casualties would be exempted from the stir, but the Out Patient (OP) services in the state hospitals would be affected due to the agitation, the outfits said.

The protesting outfits also wanted the government to declare the hospitals as special protection zones in the wake of increasing incidents of attacks on doctors on duty.

Hundreds of people from various walks of life including ministers, MLAs paid their last respects to the deceased doctor at her residence in Muttuchira in Kottayam, where the mortal remains are kept for public homage.

State Health Minister Veena George and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was among those who paid respects.