Why Congress MPs Were Barred From Kerala Assembly Polls

Congress leader M K Raghavan has blamed the stubbornness of some party leaders for the decision to prevent MPs from contesting in the Kerala Assembly elections, sparking internal conflict.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress leader M K Raghavan claims some party leaders' stubbornness prevented MPs from contesting in the Kerala Assembly polls.

Raghavan disputes claims that the decision to bar MPs from contesting was made by the party high command.

He criticised discussions about who should be the chief ministerial candidate, saying it tarnishes the Congress's image.

Ramesh Chennithala stated that discussions on the CM candidate were unnecessary.

Senior Congress leader M K Raghavan on Friday claimed that the "stubbornness" of some party leaders was the reason behind MPs not contesting in the just concluded Kerala Assembly polls and that it was not a decision of the high command.

Raghavan said that he was approached by someone in the party to contest from a losing seat in the Assembly polls, but the matter was dropped due to the "stubbornness" of some Congress leaders that MPs should not be in the fray.

Raghavan's Claims on Decision-Making

He made the claim while speaking to reporters in Delhi, where he said the decision that no MPs should contest in the Assembly polls was not taken in any party committee or conclave or forum.

Raghavan, Congresss MP from Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, said that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph was wrong to say that it was a party high command decision not to allow MPs to contest.

"It is wrong to blame the high command for it. It took such a decision later to avoid any conflict within the party. It was the stubbornness of some party leaders in Kerala which led to the decision," he contended.

Criticism of CM Candidate Discussions

He also deprecated the ongoing discussions within the party on who should be the chief ministerial candidate in Kerala, saying that it will tarnish the image of the Congress.

Raghavan said the discussion began with a remark by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas and questioned what right he had to make such comments.

"It is his statement that created the entire controversy. A statement which should not have been made. Then the controversy began spreading widely in the cyber world," he said.

He also said he does not believe Shiyas's statements were made with the knowledge of senior leader and LoP in the assembly V D Satheesan.

The Congress MP said that such discussions should happen only after the results are out.

Chennithala's Comments

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala reached the national capital on Friday.

He told reporters that he was not in Delhi to meet any party leaders but to hold discussions regarding the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) election which was announced recently.

"There will be no discussions on any matters related to Kerala," Chennithala asserted.

He also said that the discussions on the CM candidate of the party were "unnecessary".

"I have said so earlier too," he added.

Elections to 140 Assembly constituencies in the state were held on April 9 and the outcome will be made known after the counting of polled votes on May 4.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has faced internal strife in recent years, impacting its electoral performance. The party is attempting to regain ground in the state after a series of setbacks. The results of these assembly elections will be crucial for the Congress's future strategy in Kerala.