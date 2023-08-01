Kerala child rape-murder accused held in POCSO case in Delhi 5 years ago

The accused in the sensational rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Kerala last week has a criminal history and was arrested in a POCSO case five years ago, state police said on Tuesday.

Ashfaq Alam had been in jail for one month in connection with the crime committed in New Delhi and later came out on bail, Aluva Rural Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar told reporters in Kochi.

"He was arrested by Ghazipur police (east Delhi) in 2018 for attempting to sexually molest a 10-year-old girl there," the SP said.

The state police came across his criminal history while conducting his background check, he said.

The police sources said they were trying to find out whether Alam, a Bihar native, had been involved in any other crimes before reaching Kerala as a migrant worker.

Meanwhile, a local court in Kochi on Tuesday sent the accused to police custody.

Accepting the plea moved by the police, the accused has been sent to 10 days' police custody, the police sources said.

In a related development, police issued a strict warning against circulating the minor victim's name, photo, or other whereabout details through any media and said it is a punishable offence.

Earlier in the day, the test identification parade of the accused was held at the sub-jail in nearby Aluva.

Alam, who was arrested soon after the crime on Friday, was brought to the sub-jail on Sunday.

At least three witnesses reportedly attended the identification parade. The police, however, didn't divulge more details.

Thajudeen, a local labourer who had seen Alam going inside the market along with the girl before committing the crime, told reporters outside that he would give his statement against the accused anywhere to ensure maximum punishment.

He also confirmed that he identified the accused during the parade.

"He should get maximum punishment... I saw him that day... I will say this anywhere," he said.

On July 28, the five-year-old girl was abducted, raped and killed allegedly by Alam who lived in the same building as the victim.

The child's family too hails from the same state. Her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva area near Kochi the following day.

The accused was arrested on Friday itself, but could not be interrogated as he was in an inebriated state, police had said.