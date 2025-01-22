HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kejriwal releases 7-point 'manifesto' for middle class

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 22, 2025 15:01 IST

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a seven-point "manifesto" for the country's middle class, saying they have been neglected by successive governments and are a victim of "tax terrorism".

IMAGE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announces a seven-point "manifesto" for the country's middle class. Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal/X

In a video message on Wednesday, he said the middle class is the real superpower of the Indian economy but has long been ignored and exploited solely for tax collection.

Kejriwal announced the seven-point charter aimed at addressing the concerns of the middle class.

The demands included raising the education budget from the current 2 percent to 10 percent and capping private school fees. He also proposed subsidies and scholarships for higher education to make quality education accessible to all.

The AAP chief stressed the need for an increase in healthcare spending, suggesting a rise to 10 percent of the GDP, along with the removal of taxes on health insurance premiums.

 

Kejriwal also called for an increase in the income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, citing the heavy financial burden on the middle class.

Another demand was the removal of GST on essential goods, which Kejriwal argued disproportionately affects middle class households. He also advocated for more robust retirement plans, including free healthcare for senior citizens in both private and government hospitals.

Additionally, he urged the central government to reinstate the 50 percent concession on train fares for senior citizens, which was discontinued in recent years.

Kejriwal criticised political parties for reducing the middle class to what he described as a "slave mindset" since independence. He pledged that AAP MPs would raise the voice of the middle class in upcoming parliamentary sessions, vowing to make their issues a central focus of the political discourse.

The announcement comes just weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in 2020, is seeking a third consecutive term

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
