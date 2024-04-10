News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal moves SC against arrest in liquor policy case

Kejriwal moves SC against arrest in liquor policy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2024 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after being produced by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy case in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Kejriwal's counsel Vivek Jain told PTI that they have filed the petition in the apex court challenging the high court's order.

His plea is likely to be mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday.

 

In a blow to Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi high court had on Tuesday upheld his arrest in the money laundering case, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The high court had also cited the ED's claim that Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of the proceeds of crime to reject his petition against his arrest.

The high court had chastised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who was claimed to be involved in money laundering in his "personal capacity" and in his capacity as the national convenor of the political party, for questioning the timing of his arrest and underlined that an investigation against the "classes and masses" cannot be different.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Congress Rose To Kejriwal's Defence
Why Congress Rose To Kejriwal's Defence
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
How Stars Celebrated Gudi Padwa
How Stars Celebrated Gudi Padwa
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
'VinFast has committed $500 mn to TN'
'VinFast has committed $500 mn to TN'
Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Police
Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Police
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...

If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...

'No way Kejriwal can be saved'

'No way Kejriwal can be saved'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances