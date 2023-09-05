News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Keeping Balaji on as minister not good governance, observes HC

Keeping Balaji on as minister not good governance, observes HC

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 18:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Madras high court on Tuesday observed that the continuance of V Senthil Balaji as a minister without portfolio in the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu cabinet will serve no purpose and it does not augur well with the principles of good governance and purity in administration.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu's minister without portfolio Senthil V Balaji. Photograph: Courtesy V_Senthilbalaji on Twitter

The first bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu made the observation while disposing of the petitions filed by two advocates and former AIADMK MP Dr J Jayavardhan.

 

While the quo warranto petitions filed by Jayavardhan and advocate Ramachandran questioned under what authority Balaji was holding the post of a minister without portfolio, a PIL filed by advocate M L Ravi  sought a direction to quash the order of the Tamil Nadu governor dismissing Balaji and his subsequent order to keep the same in abeyance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ED freezes Rs 30 cr land linked to TN minister Balaji
ED freezes Rs 30 cr land linked to TN minister Balaji
DMK Starts Giving it Back To BJP
DMK Starts Giving it Back To BJP
Who Is Next On ED's Hit-List?
Who Is Next On ED's Hit-List?
SA keeper de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup
SA keeper de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup
Terrorist gives security forces the slip, on the run in J-K
Terrorist gives security forces the slip, on the run in J-K
Jay Shah defends Asia Cup scheduling
Jay Shah defends Asia Cup scheduling
Forcing kids below 3 to attend preschool illegal: HC
Forcing kids below 3 to attend preschool illegal: HC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ED files 3,000-page chargesheet against Senthil Balaji

ED files 3,000-page chargesheet against Senthil Balaji

Setback for Balaji, SC disallows habeas corpus plea

Setback for Balaji, SC disallows habeas corpus plea

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances