News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Keep lotus in mind, but press clock on EVM: Pankaja campaigns for Dhananjay

Keep lotus in mind, but press clock on EVM: Pankaja campaigns for Dhananjay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 11, 2024 16:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde has said that she contested the Lok Sabha election from the Beed constituency this year against her wish and did not feel bad about her loss.

IMAGE: BJP leader Pankaja Munde campaigns for her cousin NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for the Maharashtra polls. Photograph: @Pankajamunde/X

Canvassing for her cousin NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for the November 20 Maharashtra polls, the BJP MLC on Sunday said that while seeking votes for him, she felt like she was receiving a "send-off party" and was being freed of a responsibility.

Pankaja Munde held a Diwali Sneh Milan in Parli, where she addressed her supporters on Sunday.

"While seeking votes for Dhananjay Munde, I feel like I am receiving a send-off party and being freed of a responsibility. I fought the Lok Sabha election against my wish. I did not cry after my defeat, but cried when someone committed suicide after my loss," she said.

 

The BJP general secretary lost to the Congress's Bajrang Sonawane by about 6,500 votes in the 2024 general election.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will likely be held in November. BJP is a partner in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Appealing to people to vote for her cousin, Pankaja Munde said, "Dhananjay is a sitting MLA here. People will look for the BJP's lotus symbol on the EVM. People should keep lotus in their mind and press the button for the clock (NCP symbol)."

"I don't feel anything about the (Parli) constituency going to Dhananjay in seat-sharing because I am an MLC now, and we have spent a lot of energy against each other," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Maharashtra A Lost Cause For Modi?
Is Maharashtra A Lost Cause For Modi?
No constituency left for me after...: Pankaja Munde
No constituency left for me after...: Pankaja Munde
What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra
What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra
Sensex, Nifty close flat amid unabated FII selling
Sensex, Nifty close flat amid unabated FII selling
Turn A Situationship Into A Relationship
Turn A Situationship Into A Relationship
Netanyahu admits role in Hezbollah pager attack
Netanyahu admits role in Hezbollah pager attack
No religion promotes pollution: SC on cracker ban
No religion promotes pollution: SC on cracker ban
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
'Anguished' Pankaja Munde questions NCP's induction
'Anguished' Pankaja Munde questions NCP's induction
Maharashtra hasn't seen one-party rule for 3 decades
Maharashtra hasn't seen one-party rule for 3 decades

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances