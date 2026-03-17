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Home  » News » JD-U veteran KC Tyagi ends long association with party

JD-U veteran KC Tyagi ends long association with party

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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Last updated on: March 17, 2026 17:08 IST

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Veteran politician KC Tyagi has resigned from the Janata Dal-United after decades of service, prompting speculation about his future political endeavours and the implications for the party.

K C Tyagi

IMAGE: K C Tyagi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • KC Tyagi, a senior leader, has resigned from the Janata Dal (United) party after a long association.
  • Tyagi reaffirms his commitment to the interests of downtrodden, peasants, and agriculturalists.
  • He maintains respect for Nitish Kumar, despite leaving the party.
  • Tyagi will decide his future political course of action after consulting with associates.
  • A meeting of like-minded individuals is scheduled to discuss the country's political situation.

Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi on Tuesday said that he has left the party and will decide his further course of action soon.

Tyagi was associated with the JD-U since it came into existence in October 2003 with the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal.

 

He served the JD-U in various capacities including its chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser.

"Yes, I have left the party," Tyagi told PTI, when asked.

In a statement, the former Rajya Sabha member said, "The membership campaign of the party has ended. This time I've not renewed the membership of the party."

He, however, asserted that his commitment to the "larger and wider ideological points" concerning the interests of downtrodden, peasants and agriculturalists including the deprived sections of society "remains as firm as ever".

"My personal respect for Nitish Kumar who remained my comrade for close to half a century also remains unchanged," he added.

Tyagi's Future Plans

Tyagi said that his "further course of action" will be decided soon in consultation with "all required people".

"Few of my friends political friends, sympathisers and activists are organising a meet of like minded persons on 22nd March 2026 to discuss the political situation of the country at Mavlankar Hall, Rafi Marg," he said in the statement.

"We will continue to be inspired by the ideas and ideology of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji and Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur Ji," the veteran socialist leader added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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