Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday sent Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9 on a plea made by the Enforcement Directorate that the 'highly influential' arrestee, if released, was likely to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

IMAGE: BRS leader K Kavitha being taken to Rouse Avenue court at the end of her ED custody in Delhi excise policy money laundering case, in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

The 46-year-old leader was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15 in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The federal probe agency's application seeking 15-day jail custody was filed before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, saying an investigation into economic crimes was more complex than ordinary crimes as economic offenders were influential, resourceful and committed the crime meticulously.

The plea sought her judicial custody on the ground that 'the arrestee is highly influential and there is every likelihood the arrestee will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released, (and) it may hamper the ongoing investigation'.

It said that ED was still investigating Kavitha's role in the alleged excise scam and unearthing the further proceeds of crime, besides identifying other people who were involved or connected with the 'process or activities related to proceeds of crime'.

'Investigation into economic crimes is more complex than the ordinary crimes as economic offenders are (more) resourceful and influential persons having deep roots in the society and commit the said crimes in a carefully planned and meticulous manner, thereby rendering the investigation process a complicated exercise,' the application said.

'The applicant (ED) craves leave of this court with rights reserved to take further custody of the arrestee during the permissible period if required,' it added.

The agency has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

The plea filed on Tuesday alleged, 'K Kavitha is actually involved in the transfer of the proceeds of crime Rs 100 crore through her staff or associates Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu which was paid to the AAP leaders.'

'It is established that K Kavitha who is the ultimate in charge of the share of Arun Pillai in M/s Indo Spirits (liquor company) was intrinsically involved in the conspiracy of policy formulation, kickback scheme and the final profits generated or proceeds of crime laundered through the company,' it claimed while describing Kavitha's role in the alleged scam.

The BRS leader was sent to seven-day ED custody on March 16 and it was extended by three days last Saturday.