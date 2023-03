Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Ram Navami at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday, March 29, 2023.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Youngsters dressed as Hanuman, Ram, Laxman and Sita as Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Ram Navami.

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits dance during the Ram Navami celebration procession, here and below.

IMAGE: The Pandits play the manjira taal and mridangam.

IMAGE: Security personnel guard the Kashmiri Pandits's Ram Navami procession.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com