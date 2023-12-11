News
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmir On High Alert...

Kashmir On High Alert...

By UMAR GANIE
December 11, 2023 16:36 IST
Security forces in Kashmir were on high alert as the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Article 370 case on Monday, December 11, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel inside an armoured vehicle on the vigil in Srinagar. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Central Reserve Police Force personnel alongside an armoured vehicle.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel guard a market in Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard.

 

IMAGE: A cyclist rides past a life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at Lal Chowk.

 

IMAGE: Bustling Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: Life goes on.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
