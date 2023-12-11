Kashmir On High Alert...

Security forces in Kashmir were on high alert as the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Article 370 case on Monday, December 11, 2023.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel inside an armoured vehicle on the vigil in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Central Reserve Police Force personnel alongside an armoured vehicle.

IMAGE: Security personnel at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

IMAGE: Security personnel guard a market in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard.

IMAGE: A cyclist rides past a life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at Lal Chowk.

IMAGE: Bustling Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar.

IMAGE: Life goes on.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com