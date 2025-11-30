Karnataka varsity registrar drives his retiring chauffeur

Rudrappa, who served as a car driver for Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Karnataka University for nearly 23 years, was in for an emotional surprise on November 29 when he retired.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay

In an unprecedented gesture, Registrar (Evaluation) Nijalingappa Mattihal personally drove Rudrappa and his family home, making the moment a memorable one in the university's history.

Rudrappa was initially appointed on a temporary basis during the tenure of former Registrar Rajneesh Goel.

He went on to work as the official driver for former Vice-Chancellors A M Pathan, M Khajapeer, S K Saidapur, H B Walikar and Acting Vice-Chancellor A Murigappa.

He also served for nearly eight years as the driver for several Registrars, including Nijalingappa Mattihal, who chose to honour Rudrappa's dedication and hard work by driving him back home--just as Rudrappa had faithfully done for him for years.

After 22 years and nine months of service, Rudrappa officially retired on November 29 at 3 pm.

"It has been my fortune to serve five Vice-Chancellors and six Registrars (Evaluation)," Rudrappa said, adding that every official he worked with treated him with great warmth, affection and respect.