Karnataka removes RSS founder, Savarkar from textbooks

Karnataka removes RSS founder, Savarkar from textbooks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 15, 2023 16:50 IST
The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of class six to ten in the state, for the current academic year by removing the chapters on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar among others.

It has also consented to add chapters on Savitribai Phule, Nehru's letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on BR Ambedkar, and do away with the changes that were brought in by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power, and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy.

 

"Regarding text book revision the cabinet discussed the proposal brought by the department, the lessons to be removed and added, and the decisions to be taken, and has given its approval," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after the cabinet meeting.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Kumar Bangarappa said it was Congress' promise in the manifesto to revise the text books and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consistently given his guidance on this.

