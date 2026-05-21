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Bengaluru Cyber Command Busts Fake US Call Centre Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 16:01 IST

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A fake call centre racket impersonating a US accounting firm and defrauding US citizens has been busted in Bengaluru by the Karnataka State Cyber Command.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Karnataka Cyber Command busts a fake call centre racket operating in Bengaluru.
  • The call centres impersonated Intuit QuickBooks, defrauding US citizens with fake tax advice.
  • Accused individuals collected large sums as fees for spurious services using fake names.
  • Authorities seized electronic devices and incriminating material from the accused.
  • Investigations are underway to determine how the money was obtained and laundered.

The Karnataka State Cyber Command has busted a racket involving fake call centres allegedly operating in Bengaluru under the guise of a prominent US-based accounting firm and defrauding citizens in the United States, police said on Thursday.

Accused Arrested In Connection With The Fraud

Two men-Prashanth, a resident of Delhi, and Akash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh-have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

 

Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted searches at four locations in Bengaluru where the fake call centres were allegedly operating.

Modus Operandi Of The Fake Call Centres

According to police, the call centres impersonated Intuit QuickBooks, a prominent US accounting software company, and cheated US citizens by offering counterfeit tax advice, fake licensing and renewal services.

The accused allegedly also provided fake licence keys and fraudulent software-related services.

"For these spurious services, they fraudulently collected huge sums as fees. The call centre personnel used fake names resembling those of US officials and defrauded unsuspecting US citizens," Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police (Cyber Command) said in a statement.

Seized Items And Ongoing Investigations

Police said incriminating material and electronic devices allegedly used in the fraud were seized from the accused.

The seized items included 44 Solid-State Drives (SSD), two mobile phones, two laptops, nine CPUs, scripts prepared for conversations with victims and several other accessories.

"The accused created a company called 'Circle Square LLC' and allegedly used shell companies to siphon off large sums of money from US citizens. Investigations are underway to determine how the money was obtained, through which accounts it was transferred, and how it was laundered," Mohanty added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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