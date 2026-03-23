Karnataka Passes Bills to Tackle Honour Killings and Protect Ancient Manuscripts

The Karnataka Assembly has approved landmark legislation to combat honour killings with strict penalties and to preserve the state's rich historical heritage through the digitisation of ancient manuscripts.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Karnataka Assembly passes the Karnataka Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Unity, Freedom, Dignity and Tradition in Marriage Bill, 2026, to address honour crimes and reinforce constitutional values.

The marriage bill, named 'Iva Nammava', imposes minimum five-year imprisonment for causing death in the name of honour, with varying penalties for grievous and simple hurt.

The Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Act, 2026, aims to preserve and digitise ancient manuscripts across the state, covering diverse subjects like religion, medicine, science, and history.

The manuscript preservation bill sets targets for digitising at least five lakh pages annually and conducting surveys to collect manuscripts, safeguarding traditional knowledge.

The Karnataka government asserts that both bills are intended for social reform and the preservation of heritage, addressing issues like violence in marriage and the loss of ancient knowledge.

The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed two key bills, including the Karnataka Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Unity, Freedom, Dignity and Tradition in Marriage Bill, 2026, with the government asserting that both measures aim at social reform and preservation of heritage.

Moving the marriage-related Bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the bill was intended to address social issues such as honour crimes and to reinforce constitutional values in society.

The Karnataka Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Unity, Freedom, Dignity and Tradition in Marriage Bill, 2026, also intends to provide legal safeguards, remedies, and institutional mechanisms for prevention, redressal, and rehabilitation.

As per the Bill, without prejudice to the punishment provided under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, whoever causes death through any means or commits any such act that results in the death of a couple or either of them or any person in the name of 'honour' shall be punished with minimum imprisonment for a term of five years.

The Bill has been named 'Iva Nammava' (he is one among us), after the famous Vachana by 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, which has come in the backdrop of the alleged killing of a young pregnant woman in her early twenties near Hubballi by her own family in December, over inter- caste marriage, which had created outrage.

Whoever causes grievous hurt to a couple or either of them in the name of honour shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years and with fine which may extend to three lakh rupees.

For causing simple hurt, the punishment will be rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to two years and with fine which may extend to two lakh rupees.

"This is a Bill aimed at bringing social change and, in a way, enabling a social revolution," the Minister said.

He noted that values of equality and inclusivity had long been articulated in Indian philosophical traditions but had not translated into practice.

"We have accepted these as social values, but they have not truly entered our lives-they have remained only as subjects of speeches," he said, adding that there was a need to give such values legal backing.

Referring to violence in the name of marriage, he said, "In matters of marriage, especially where freedom is involved, we have seen many instances of violence in society," and stressed that the Bill would provide legal strength to protect couples and promote social harmony.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, "The intention is good. But when a law is made, the government must consider facts."

He pointed to recurring incidents of honour killings, particularly in parts of the Old Mysuru region, and sought clarity on the need for a new law.

Responding, the Minister said the government had deliberated extensively and ensured that the law would complement existing provisions.

During the discussion, BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar sought clarification on provisions relating to couples' declarations, asking whether it implied support for live-in relationships.

The Minister clarified, "This enactment will not support the concept of living together. Let me make it clear. It is intended to strengthen the institution of marriage."

He added that the Bill went beyond addressing murders alone.

"It is not limited to murder. Many incidents of social boycott, harassment, and exclusion occur but are not reported," he said, noting that provisions had been included for preventive measures, protection, civil remedies and support mechanisms for couples.

Later, the Assembly passed the Bill.

Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Act

The House also passed the Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Act, 2026, with the Minister stressing the need to preserve ancient manuscripts scattered across the state.

Explaining the intent behind introducing the bill, Minister Patil said there are countless manuscripts in our state today which are lying with private individuals, institutions, or in unknown places.

He underscored the importance of safeguarding such materials.

"These manuscripts must be protected by the government. We must preserve this repository of knowledge," he said, pointing out that they covered diverse subjects including religion, medicine, science and history.

Highlighting the current situation the Minister said many manuscripts were preserved in homes but remained unused.

"They are preserved with devotion, but in many houses they are neither opened nor read," he said, warning that failure to preserve them could lead to permanent loss of knowledge.

Citing historical efforts to preserve manuscripts, he said the Bill would institutionalise such efforts through a dedicated authority and clear targets.

"We have set clear targets-for instance, digitising at least five lakh pages annually and conducting surveys to collect manuscripts."

BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar supported the Bill but urged the government to also document traditional knowledge systems.

"This is a very good and necessary Bill. However, there are traditional knowledge systems like those of the Soliga community. Such knowledge may be lost over time," he said.

The House subsequently passed the Bill.