Karnataka: Over 40 held for stone pelting during Eid procession

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said more than 40 miscreants have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident in Shivamogga and cases booked against them.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

Creating disturbance and indulging in stone pelting during religious events of a community is against law, and his government won't tolerate such incidents and will suppress them, he said.

"The situation in Shivamogga is now peaceful and under control and the police there are taking all the necessary measures to maintain peace," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Shivamogga Bharatiya Janata Party MLA S N Channabasappa, who visited the houses in Ragi Gudda area which were damaged due to the stone pelting on Sunday evening, alleged that some outsiders, with the support of some insiders, were behind the incident.

"Shivamogga has become a haven for those who want to spread terror," Channabasappa told reporters in Shivamogga on Monday.

In Bengaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara termed it a minor stone pelting incident and said the police have controlled it, and suspects have been taken into custody.

Noting that the administration will not let any untoward incidents happen, he said the police have warned and dispersed the mob and the situation is peaceful now.

To a question on reports that some miscreants wearing masks had indulged in stone pelting, the Home Minister said they have been arrested now and legal action will be taken against them after inquiry.

Asked about stones being pelted on the police, he said, "Yes, are they happening now? Such things have happened, police are capable of controlling it and will do it. Aware that anything may happen during the procession as it is a tense area, forces including RAF were deployed in advance, so we could control it from spiraling into a big incident."

The situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting, is now peaceful and under control, police said.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said a few people including the police have suffered injuries and some properties have been damaged in the incident.

"We have asked those who suffered injuries and property damage, to file complaints. We have already secured some people, who were involved in the incident. There is videography, CCTV camera and drone camera footage, we will nab all those involved and ensure they are punished," he added.

The SP also said there is sufficient force including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), one company of Rapid Action Force (RAF), 900 home guards, 2,000 police staff and senior officials to maintain law and order.

"We have made sufficient bandobust. There won't be any problem in Shivamogga city and the situation is peaceful," he said, appealing to people not to pay heed to any rumours.

According to police, an angry mob is said to have thrown stones at a few houses and vehicles and injured several people, allegedly following rumours that there was a stone pelting on the Eid Milad procession on Saturday evening.

Police officials said they had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Earlier on Sunday before the stone pelting incident, there were protests in the Ragi Gudda area over a cutout that was put up as part of the procession, as the police had covered a portion of it, due to "bit controversial (content)", which upset people of a community, police said.

Mithun Kumar and other police officers had reached the spot and held talks with the people to bring the situation under control.