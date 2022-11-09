News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka orders probe after student's hall ticket features Sunny Leone pic

Karnataka orders probe after student's hall ticket features Sunny Leone pic

Source: PTI
November 09, 2022 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a faux pas, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022), held on November 6.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the education department after the screenshot of the admit card has gone viral. 

The gaffe came to light at the Rudrappa College when a candidate produced her hall ticket carrying the image of the actress, following which the principal of the institution lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

 

According to police, the goof-up would have occurred at the time of uploading the photograph while filing and submitting the application online.

The candidate said she did not fill the application online but asked others to do it on her behalf.

The education department said in a statement that candidates have to fill the application online for which a user ID and password are generated, which is exclusive to the candidate and no one else can meddle with it.

The department said it has no role in generating the examination hall ticket because it has to be done by the candidates only.

”The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,” the public instruction department said in its clarification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBSE drops controversial question after outrage
CBSE drops controversial question after outrage
SC refuses to order hybrid mode for board exams
SC refuses to order hybrid mode for board exams
No re-test for those who skipped exams over hijab: Min
No re-test for those who skipped exams over hijab: Min
New CJI Chandrachud says will take care of citizens
New CJI Chandrachud says will take care of citizens
Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 Review
Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 Review
Should You Have Sex On Your FIrst Date?
Should You Have Sex On Your FIrst Date?
UN to review India's human rights report on Thursday
UN to review India's human rights report on Thursday
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ranchi girl mistakenly informed she cracked UPSC

Ranchi girl mistakenly informed she cracked UPSC

Class 7 exam paper in Bihar shows Kashmir as country

Class 7 exam paper in Bihar shows Kashmir as country

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances