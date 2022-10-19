News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Class 7 exam paper in Bihar shows Kashmir as country

Class 7 exam paper in Bihar shows Kashmir as country

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 19, 2022 23:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A recent Class-7 question paper circulated in Bihar government schools allegedly described Kashmir as a separate country, prompting the Education Department to order a probe, officials said Wednesday.

The claim that Kashmir is not a part of India was made in the English mid-term examination paper approved by the Bihar Education Project Council, and distributed among students in Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts, they said.

Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Education Department), told PTI, “We have ordered a probe into the matter and strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty.”

 

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, alleged that the contents of the question paper point to the fact that Bihar government officials consider Kashmir to be a different country.

"The state government is still silent on my concern that they feel Kashmir as not a part of India. This question paper advocates that officials in the Bihar government consider Kashmir as a different country,” BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rs 100 crore fine, 7 years in jail for wrong depiction of India map
Rs 100 crore fine, 7 years in jail for wrong depiction of India map
Twitter removes map showing J-K, Ladakh outside India
Twitter removes map showing J-K, Ladakh outside India
War of the maps in South Asia
War of the maps in South Asia
Bangar says Suryakumar can beat pace and spin equally
Bangar says Suryakumar can beat pace and spin equally
China blocks India-US move to blacklist Hafiz's son
China blocks India-US move to blacklist Hafiz's son
Kharge's victory is a victory of Congress: Tharoor
Kharge's victory is a victory of Congress: Tharoor
Kharge is new Cong chief, to take charge on Oct 26
Kharge is new Cong chief, to take charge on Oct 26
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Govt orders Wikipedia to remove India's incorrect map

Govt orders Wikipedia to remove India's incorrect map

Borders are derived realities, not autonomous facts

Borders are derived realities, not autonomous facts

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances