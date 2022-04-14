News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, under fire over contractor's death, to resign

Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, under fire over contractor's death, to resign

Source: PTI
April 14, 2022 19:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is facing charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, on Thursday announced stepping down from his position.

Addressing a press meet in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said, "I have served as the rural development and panchayat raj minister in the Karnataka government. I have taken a decision today to resign from my ministerial position."

 

He further said he would tender his resignation letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

The minister was booked on Wednesday in connection with the suspected suicide of civil contractor Santosh K Patil, who was found dead in a hotel in Udupi.

The contractor had accused the minister and his close aides of demanding 40 per cent commission for executing a civic work in Hindalga village in Belagavi in 2021 ahead of a village festival.

"I decided to resign because I don't want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders," Eshwarappa added.

Earlier, Eshwarappa had rejected calls for his resignation over the issue, saying he was not at fault.

Patil's death has triggered a major political row and demands from the opposition Congress for the resignation of the BJP leader or his dismissal from the Cabinet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Eshwarappa refuses to resign, Bommai assures probe
Eshwarappa refuses to resign, Bommai assures probe
Man who accused K'taka minister of graft found dead
Man who accused K'taka minister of graft found dead
6 arrested for Bajrang Dal man's murder in Karnataka
6 arrested for Bajrang Dal man's murder in Karnataka
Gandhis skip PMs' museum opening, no reason given
Gandhis skip PMs' museum opening, no reason given
Interfaith marriage: Father of bride moves Kerala HC
Interfaith marriage: Father of bride moves Kerala HC
Alia-Ranbir Are Married!
Alia-Ranbir Are Married!
Meet Alia's Interesting Family
Meet Alia's Interesting Family
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Eshwarappa won't quit, kin refuse to take Patil's body

Eshwarappa won't quit, kin refuse to take Patil's body

Contractor's suicide: Eshwarappa booked for abetment

Contractor's suicide: Eshwarappa booked for abetment

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances