News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka govt to pay Rs 80 lakh hotel bill of Modi's stay

Karnataka govt to pay Rs 80 lakh hotel bill of Modi's stay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 27, 2024 20:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said the state government will pay the hospitality bill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had come to Mysuru in April last year to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger, which runs up to Rs 80 lakh.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bandipur Tiger Reserves, on April 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement, the minister's office said it is a tradition of the state government to host dignitaries like the Prime Minister and the President when they come.

But due to Assembly elections in Karnataka in April last year, the state government was not involved in planning of the programme (Project Tiger) since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force.

 

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the prime minister had visited Myrusu-Bandipur on the eve of commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger.

"At that point of time, the MCC was in force. Elections were declared. So, it was purely a Central government programme. Initially, they had planned to spend around Rs 3 crore but the expenditure incurred was around 6.33 crore. So, balance 3.3 crore has to come from the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

"The state government's forest department had written to them (authority). They informed that the hotel bill (Rs 80 lakh) should be reimbursed by the state government and we have decided to reimburse. So, there is no issue," he added.

Following media reports that the hotel where the prime minister had stayed has threatened to find legal recourse to recover his dues, Khandre had on Saturday said that he will try to resolve the issue amicably.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
Is Election Commission Scared Of Modi?
Is Election Commission Scared Of Modi?
'Modi will win with largest majority ever recorded'
'Modi will win with largest majority ever recorded'
Above-normal heatwave days likely in northwest India
Above-normal heatwave days likely in northwest India
BharatPe, PhonePe amicably settle 'Pe' suffix issue
BharatPe, PhonePe amicably settle 'Pe' suffix issue
Now, Thane teen drives BMW with man on bonnet; held
Now, Thane teen drives BMW with man on bonnet; held
French Open: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd rd
French Open: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd rd
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi Looms Over India's Smallest LS Seat

Modi Looms Over India's Smallest LS Seat

When Modi Campaigned For Kangana

When Modi Campaigned For Kangana

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances