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Karnataka Bans Obscene Songs In School Cultural Events

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 19:31 IST

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Karnataka's School Education Department has banned the use of obscene songs in school events to safeguard students' mental health and promote positive values.

Key Points

  • Karnataka schools prohibit children from dancing to obscene songs in educational and cultural events.
  • The ban aims to protect students' mental health and moral values, preventing indiscipline.
  • School headmasters and management are responsible for selecting appropriate songs and ensuring decent attire.
  • Strict action will be taken against schools violating the ban on obscene songs.

The Karnataka School Education Department has issued a circular strictly prohibiting children from being made to dance to obscene songs in educational and cultural programmes.

Protecting Students' Well-being

It stated that such dances would negatively impact students' mental health and moral values. It will create indiscipline and harm the sanctity of education.

 

"All the Deputy Directors (Administration) of the state's School Education Department have been asked to take strict measures to prevent children or students from dancing to obscene songs in all government, aided and unaided schools in the state," the office of the commissioner of the School Education Department said in a recent circular.

Accountability and Enforcement

"If it is found that children are being made to dance to obscene songs, appropriate action will be taken against the headmaster or management of such school," it added.

Guidelines for Song Selection

The department also listed certain measures in this regard, which include: strictly prohibiting children from being made to dance to obscene songs during educational and cultural programmes; selecting songs that are inspiring, positive, instilling national pride in children and reflecting the greatness, dignity, values, culture, and morality of the state.

Stating that the school headmaster and management are responsible for selecting songs and dances for cultural programmes, it said, they should also ensure that students wear decent clothes in dance or cultural programmes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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