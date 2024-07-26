India observes Kargil Vijay Divas today, July 26, 2024, and the 25th anniversary of the brief but bloody Kargil War.

"As a commanding officer, I have a lot bittersweet memories...but it is important to sacrifice certain things for the country...34 jawans sacrificed their lives...I still have the memories of those jawans and it will be with me till I die," says Kargil War veteran Brigadier Kushal Thakur (retd).

"We feel proud of him...we don't feel like 25 years have passed. These 25 years have passed without war. Those who lost their lives fighting for the country, they sacrificed their lives for our tomorrow...I still feel proud of my son," says Thagi Ram Gogoi, father of Kargil hero Captain Juntu Gogoi.

