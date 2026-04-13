Kanpur Police Nab Mastermind in Illegal Kidney Transplant Ring

Police in Kanpur have arrested the alleged mastermind of an illegal kidney transplant racket, exposing a potentially vast organ trafficking network and bringing justice closer for exploited donors.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rohit, the alleged mastermind of the illegal kidney transplant racket in Kanpur, has been arrested after evading police for two weeks.

The accused posed as a qualified doctor, using a stethoscope and apron, and confessed to earning ₹18 lakh per transplant.

The kidney transplant racket was exposed after a donor complained of being underpaid, leading to raids on multiple facilities.

The investigation has widened, with police suspecting a multi-state and potentially international organ trafficking network.

Police are searching for two more suspects as they work to uncover the full extent of the illegal organ trafficking network.

In a breakthrough in the probe into an illegal kidney transplant racket here, police on Monday arrested Rohit, the alleged mastermind who had been evading arrest for the last two weeks.

Rohit, an intermediate pass who used to pose as a doctor, was picked up from Kanpur. He had reportedly travelled to Goa, Kathmandu, Manali and Shimla to avoid arrest, Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI.

With his arrest, the total number of accused in custody has risen to 10.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

"Rohit used a stethoscope and an apron to pose himself as a qualified doctor. Photographs recovered from his phone show him inside operating theatres alongside medical professionals. Rohit initially tried to mislead investigators, but later confessed to his crime. He admitted that he was paid Rs 18 lakh per transplant, which he distributed among syndicate members while keeping a cut for himself," the commissioner said.

Rohit carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

The racket was busted on March 30 after police and health officials raided multiple facilities at Rawatpur and Kalyanpur in Kanpur, including Ahuja, Med-Life and Priya hospitals.

The crackdown followed a complaint by a donor: Ayush, an MBA student from Begusarai, approached police alleging that he was paid only Rs 3.5 lakh against a promised Rs 10 lakh for his kidney.

Earlier, five doctors and Ahuja Hospital owners Dr Preeti Ahuja and Dr Surjeet Singh Ahuja were arrested along with operation theatre technicians and an ambulance driver, Shivam Agarwal, who was a key link between doctors, donors and recipients.

Police said the technicians played a crucial role in arranging equipment and assisting in surgeries.

Wider Implications and Ongoing Search

The probe has widened now, with police suspecting a multi-state and possibly international organ trafficking network involving private hospitals, middlemen and unqualified individuals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S M Qasim Abidi said fresh leads have emerged, and further disclosures are expected.

A search is on to nab two other accused -- Afzal and Narendra -- and to uncover the full extent of the network, officials said.