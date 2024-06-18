Kanchanjunga Express passengers ordeal ends as train reaches Sealdah

The ordeal of the passengers of the ill-fated Kanchanjunga Express, which was hit by a goods train near New Jalpaiguri leaving nine people dead and several others injured, ended early Tuesday morning when the undamaged coaches of the train reached its destination Sealdah station, an Eastern Railway official said.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway at the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site, in Darjeeling on June 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least four coaches in the rear of the train were severely damaged in the collision at Rangapani, about 10 kilometres from New Jalpaiguri station, on a rain-soaked Monday morning in north Bengal.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty and Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah division Deepak Nigam were present at the station to ensure smooth dispersal of the passengers and onward movement to their homes, an official said.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Tripura capital Agartala, scheduled to reach Sealdah at 7.20 pm on Monday, arrived at its destination eight hours behind schedule at 3.16 am, the ER official said.

The hapless passengers, who went through the ordeal and horror of the accident, were provided with medical facilities, food and water at various stations, including Malda town and also at Sealdah during the journey, he said.

The state's transport department provided buses and small vehicles to the passengers at Sealdah station to ensure that they reach their homes smoothly, a state government official said.