Kamal Haasan to enter Rajya Sabha with DMK support

Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday announced that it would contest four out of the six seats from the state for the June 19 biennial Rajya Sabha polls and allotted one Upper House seat to ally, actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

IMAGE: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photograph: @ikamalhaasan/X

The Dravidian party re-nominated its incumbent member in the Upper House, senior advocate P Wilson and also named 2 others; party's Salem-based leader SR Sivalingam and Ruqayya Malik alias Kavignar Salma, a poet, writer and party office-bearer.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, in a party release said that the allocation of one seat to Haasan's party is in keeping with an electoral pact with MNM ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On July 24, 2025, six RS members from Tamil Nadu will retire and it includes PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK top leader Vaiko. Out of the 6 seats, based on its strength and that of its allies in the State Assembly, DMK could easily win 4 seats and main opposition AIADMK could win 2 seats, with support from allies including the BJP.

Actor Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Miam at a public meeting in Madurai in 2018.

The Makkal Needhi Miam did not contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and instead it campaigned for the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state. In return, the DMK had promised a Rajya Sabha seat for the party.

Makkal Needhi Miam had secured 2.62% of the votes in the 2021 state assembly election.

With inputs from ANI