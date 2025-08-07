Kamal Haasan Bats for Keeladi, Meets Modi

In his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after becoming a Rajya Sabha MP, movie star and politician Kamal Haasan raised important issues related to Tamil Nadu.

He especially called for faster recognition of the Keeladi archaeological site, which many believe proves the ancient roots of Tamil civilisation.

Haasan also spoke about the global importance of Tamil culture and language.

As a symbolic gesture, he gave the prime minister a Keeladi-themed memento.

The meeting took place at a time when the Centre and the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government have been disagreeing over how Keeladi's findings should be understood and promoted.

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan presents a Keeladi-themed memento to Modi. All photographs: Kind courtesy, Kamal Haasan/X

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan urged Modi to support recognition of Keeladi's antiquity and promote the global legacy of Tamil civilisation and language.

IMAGE: The PM and the movie star.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff