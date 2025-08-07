HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kamal Haasan Bats for Keeladi, Meets Modi

Kamal Haasan Bats for Keeladi, Meets Modi

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 07, 2025 18:50 IST

x

In his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after becoming a Rajya Sabha MP, movie star and politician Kamal Haasan raised important issues related to Tamil Nadu.

He especially called for faster recognition of the Keeladi archaeological site, which many believe proves the ancient roots of Tamil civilisation.

Haasan also spoke about the global importance of Tamil culture and language.

As a symbolic gesture, he gave the prime minister a Keeladi-themed memento.

The meeting took place at a time when the Centre and the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government have been disagreeing over how Keeladi's findings should be understood and promoted.

 

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan presents a Keeladi-themed memento to Modi. All photographs: Kind courtesy, Kamal Haasan/X

 

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan urged Modi to support recognition of Keeladi's antiquity and promote the global legacy of Tamil civilisation and language.

 

IMAGE: The PM and the movie star.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Education alone can break chain of Sanatan: Kamal Haasan
Education alone can break chain of Sanatan: Kamal Haasan
'Dravidian South Was Cradle Of Early Urban Modernity'
'Dravidian South Was Cradle Of Early Urban Modernity'
'Keeladi Could Be Older Than Indus Valley'
'Keeladi Could Be Older Than Indus Valley'
Why Stalin Is Pushing Keeladi Over Indus Valley
Why Stalin Is Pushing Keeladi Over Indus Valley
Why DMK Gave Kamal Haasan A Rajya Sabha Seat
Why DMK Gave Kamal Haasan A Rajya Sabha Seat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Films Adapted From Tagore's Stories

webstory image 2

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 3

10 Of The Biggest Indian Hospitals

VIDEOS

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the Internet1:39

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the...

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells4:04

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport0:55

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD