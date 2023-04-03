News
Rediff.com  » News » Kalakshetra dance teacher arrested in sexual harassment case

Source: PTI
April 03, 2023 11:06 IST
A dance professor of Kalakshetra Foundation's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, accused of sexual harassment, was arrested on Monday, the Chennai police said.

 

The city police arrested Hari Padman, a faculty member, against whom the police had earlier booked cases under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (use of acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with Section 4 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act based on a complaint.

 

He is among four faculty members accused of sexual harassment at the prestigious institution.

On April 2, a team of Tamil Nadu police went to Kerala to record the statements of witnesses in the sexual harassment case against Padman, the police added.

Source: PTI
 
