HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Justice Reddy Files Nomination For Veep Poll

Justice Reddy Files Nomination For Veep Poll

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 21, 2025 17:18 IST

x

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy -- the joint candidate of the Opposition parties -- filed his nomination papers for the for the vice-presidential election on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge later tweeted: 'As the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President is tasked with upholding the highest traditions of Parliamentary Democracy. The candidature of Shri B Sudarshen Reddy garu is a message to the tyranny unleashed by the Modi Govt on every institution.

'Our Joint Opposition is determined to protect the ideas and values enshrined in the Constitution and fight this battle head on.'

 

IMAGE: Justice B Sudershan Reddy with INDIA bloc leaders during the filing of nomination papers, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy @kharge/X

 

 

 

Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Justice Reddy greets Rajya Sabha Secretary General Pramod Chandra Mody, the returning officer for the vice presidential election. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Justice Reddy arrives at Parliament to file his nomination for the vice presidential election. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Justice Reddy arrives to pay tributes to national heroes at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex, here and below, before filing his nomination. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Presidents, Vice Presidents: North & South
Presidents, Vice Presidents: North & South
The 'Turram Khan' Who Could Be India's Next VP
The 'Turram Khan' Who Could Be India's Next VP
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
Just 4 unopposed wins: A look at past VP polls in India
Just 4 unopposed wins: A look at past VP polls in India
CPR Takes First Step To Vice Presidency
CPR Takes First Step To Vice Presidency

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cost Of 10 Famous Buildings

webstory image 2

Baby Corn Manchurian: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

How To Block Spam Emails On Gmail & Clean Storage

VIDEOS

India Makes History! First-ever solar panel system installed between railway tracks at Varanasi3:43

India Makes History! First-ever solar panel system...

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla meets Rajnath Singh1:58

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla meets Rajnath Singh

Uttarakhand CM Dhami prepares 'chay' at a tea stall0:52

Uttarakhand CM Dhami prepares 'chay' at a tea stall

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV