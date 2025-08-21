Justice Reddy Files Nomination For Veep Poll

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy -- the joint candidate of the Opposition parties -- filed his nomination papers for the for the vice-presidential election on Thursday, August 21, 2025.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge later tweeted: 'As the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President is tasked with upholding the highest traditions of Parliamentary Democracy. The candidature of Shri B Sudarshen Reddy garu is a message to the tyranny unleashed by the Modi Govt on every institution.
'Our Joint Opposition is determined to protect the ideas and values enshrined in the Constitution and fight this battle head on.'
