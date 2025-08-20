CPR Takes First Step To Vice Presidency

C P Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance candidate for the vice presidency, files his nomination for the vice presidential election.

IMAGE: C P Radhakrishnan arrives to file his nomination for the vice presidential election accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The prime minister and the likely next Veep chat as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and others look on. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

IMAGE: Radhakrishnan signs the nomination register. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi wishes the candidate well, here and below. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi shakes hands with P C Mody, secretary-general, Rajya Sabha, the returning officer for the vice-presidential election. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: C P Radhakrishnan greets P C Mody. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi hands over the nomination papers to P C Mody, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Radhakrishnan appears to thank Modi for his candidature after filing his nomination. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

SEE: C P Radhakrishnan signs nomination papers for the vice presidential election. Video: ANI

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/RediffVideo curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff