CPR Takes First Step To Vice Presidency

CPR Takes First Step To Vice Presidency

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 20, 2025 15:06 IST

C P Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance candidate for the vice presidency, files his nomination for the vice presidential election.

 

IMAGE: C P Radhakrishnan arrives to file his nomination for the vice presidential election accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The prime minister and the likely next Veep chat as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and others look on. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

 

IMAGE: Radhakrishnan signs the nomination register. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi wishes the candidate well, here and below. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi shakes hands with P C Mody, secretary-general, Rajya Sabha, the returning officer for the vice-presidential election. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: C P Radhakrishnan greets P C Mody. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi hands over the nomination papers to P C Mody, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Radhakrishnan appears to thank Modi for his candidature after filing his nomination. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

 

SEE: C P Radhakrishnan signs nomination papers for the vice presidential election. Video: ANI

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/RediffVideo curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

