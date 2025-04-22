'Just like your father...': Baba Siddique's son gets death threat

Former Maharashtra MLA and Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique on Monday claimed he has received a death threat via emails warning he would be "killed the same way" as his father Baba Siddique if he didn't pay Rs 10 crore to a person claiming to be a 'D-company' member.

IMAGE: Former state minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by gunmen on Dussehra day last year outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. Photograph: @zeeshanBabaS/X

A police official said after receiving a complaint, they have launched a probe into the death threat and extortion demand, and are in the process of recording the statement of Zeeshan Siddique.

Talking to PTI, Zeeshan Siddique said, "Since the last three days I am receiving emails continuously, with content that 'you would be killed just like Baba Siddique if you don't pay Rs 10 crore'. The sender claimed to be a member of the D-company and warned me not to contact police."

The NCP leader said threatening messages were sent to his personal email account.

The sender claimed the 'D-company', a name given to Mumbai's organized crime syndicate founded by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and not the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was behind the killing of Baba Siddique, he said.

"Fed with the repeated emails I contacted the Bandra police," said the former MLA.

A police team has reached Zeeshan Siddique's Bandra residence to record his statement, the official added.