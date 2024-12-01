News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Judicial panel members may reach Sambhal today to probe violence

Judicial panel members may reach Sambhal today to probe violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 01, 2024 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two members of a three-member judicial commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the November 24 violence in Sambhal reached Moradabad on Saturday, and are likely to visit the violence-hit town on Sunday, officials said.

IMAGE: Policemen deployed at the UP border to stop Samajwadi Party MPs from entering the violence-hit Sambhal, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, November 30, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "Two members of the commission reached here on Saturday. The third member will join them on Sunday as they head to Sambhal."

However, Singh did not identify the members who reached Moradabad on Saturday.

 

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid there, killing four persons and injuring many others.

The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the mosque.

The commission formed via a notification on November 28 has been directed to complete its probe within two months. Any extension of this timeline will require government approval.

The commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora includes ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, and Arvind Kumar Jain, a retired IPS officer, as the other members.

It has been entrusted with the task of examining whether the clashes were spontaneous or part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy, as well as the preparedness of the police and the administration in handling the situation.

The commission will also analyse the circumstances leading to the violence, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SP delegation to visit Sambhal amid tension over Jama Masjid survey
SP delegation to visit Sambhal amid tension over Jama Masjid survey
Sambhal court asks for mosque survey report in 10 days
Sambhal court asks for mosque survey report in 10 days
Friday prayers pass off peacefully at Sambhal mosque
Friday prayers pass off peacefully at Sambhal mosque
TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple
TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple
India vs PM's XI: Akash Deep, Siraj strike in warm-up
India vs PM's XI: Akash Deep, Siraj strike in warm-up
Ben Stokes sparks fitness fears
Ben Stokes sparks fitness fears
Carse, Bethell power England to victory
Carse, Bethell power England to victory
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Sambhal violence accused to pay for damages: UP
Sambhal violence accused to pay for damages: UP
Outsiders barred as toll in Sambhal violence rises to 4
Outsiders barred as toll in Sambhal violence rises to 4

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances