Judgments must be free of external influence: Justice Bhuyan

Judgments must be free of external influence: Justice Bhuyan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 19, 2025 19:36 IST

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Sunday emphasised that judgments must be delivered without any form of external influence to preserve public faith in the judiciary.

IMAGE: SC judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan (left) launching the official website of the All Assam Judges Association, in Guwahati, Assam, October 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Bhuyan was delivering a special lecture on 'Judicial Professionalism, Etiquette and Expectations from Judicial Officers' in Guwahati after launching the official website of the All Assam Judges Association.

The apex court judge expressed confidence that the newly launched website would serve as an effective platform to facilitate better communication and foster fraternal bonds among members of the association.

 

In his address, Justice Bhuyan emphasised that the faith of the public in the judicial system must remain unshaken through fair and impartial deliverance of justice.

He maintained that the legitimacy of the judiciary in public perception rests on various factors, including how judicial officers are viewed by society.

"For this, it is essential that judgments are pronounced in an atmosphere free from any form of external influence. The judiciary should never be seen to be bestowing any kind of favour," he said.

Justice Bhuyan urged judicial officers serving in the districts to act pragmatically and uphold the spirit of the Constitution in their duties.

Stressing the importance of maintaining professional integrity, he cautioned that members of the judiciary should avoid close proximity with members of other services and maintain restraint in both professional and public life.

Highlighting the vital role of the district judiciary, Justice Bhuyan said a strong and robust judicial system at the grassroots is a sine qua non for stability and credibility at the apex level.

Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, was also present on the occasion, along with other dignitaries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
