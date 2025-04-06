HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Judge hearing Malegaon blast case transferred days before verdict

Source: PTI
April 06, 2025 12:17 IST

Special National Investigation Agency court judge AK Lahoti, conducting trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been posted to Nashik in the annual general transfer of district judges, days before the court was likely to reserve the matter for judgement.

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard at a blast site outside a mosque in Malegaon, 260 km northeast of Mumbai, September 29, 2008. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

The transfer order, for Lahoti and other judges issued by the registrar general of the Bombay High Court, will come into effect when the courts re-open after summer vacation on June 9.

 

The order has mentioned that the judicial officers who are under order of transfer are "directed (a) to finish by judgments all cases in which hearing has already been concluded and (b) should endeavour to dispose of all part-heard cases before handing over charge."

In the last hearing on Saturday, judge Lahoti directed the prosecution and defence to wrap up the remaining arguments by April 15 and was expected to reserve the matter for judgement the following day, a defence lawyer said.

Six persons were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off on September 29, 2008 near a mosque in Malegaon, a town located about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra's Nashik district.

BJP leader Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others are being tried for their alleged involvement in the case.

The accused are facing prosecution under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS before being transferred to the NIA in 2011.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
