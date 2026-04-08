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Journalist Rana Ayyub's tweets derogatory, communal, says Delhi HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
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April 08, 2026 14:49 IST

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The Delhi high court is reviewing a petition to remove journalist Rana Ayyub's tweets, and seeks her stand on a petition seeking the removal of the allegedly objectionable content from social media.

Rana Ayyub

IMAGE: Rana Ayyub. Photograph: Courtesy @RanaAyyub/X

Key Points

  • Delhi high court considers tweets by Rana Ayyub as 'highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal'.
  • The court seeks Rana Ayyub's response to a petition demanding the removal of her allegedly objectionable tweets.
  • An FIR has been directed against Rana Ayyub in relation to the tweets, prompting the court to order swift action.
  • The petitioner claims the tweets insult Hindu deities and incite religious disharmony, violating constitutional rights.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday termed certain tweets by journalist Rana Ayyub "highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal" as it sought her stand on a petition seeking removal of the allegedly objectionable content from social media.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who was hearing a lawyer's petition alleging that Ayyub's tweets insulted Hindu deities and "revered historical figures", observed that even an FIR was also directed to be registered against her in relation to the tweets and called upon the Centre, Delhi police and X to "work in tandem" and "do the needful in 24 hours".

 

"Let the matter be called day after. Action is necessary in view of the highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal tweets by respondent no. 4 (Ayyub), pursuant to which FIR has also been directed against respondent no. 4 by a court of competent jurisdiction," the court ordered.

Observing that the "matter requires consideration", the court issued notice to the Centre, Ayyub as well as X on the petition seeking the immediate removal of the "highly derogatory, inflammatory, and communal tweets" by Ayyub.

The court also made Delhi police a party to the case.

Petitioner's Claims and Legal Basis

Petitioner Amita Sachdeva said she is a devout follower of Sanatan Dharm, and on her complaint, a magisterial court had already directed the registration of an FIR while holding that the journalist's tweets prima facie disclose cognisable offences under the Indian Penal Code.

The plea said the petitioner approached X's resident grievance officer as well as the Grievance Appellate Committee for the removal of the content.

However, the committee declined to grant relief, stating the matter was sub-judice, it added.

The petitioner said the continued public availability of the tweets has caused continuing and direct injury to her religious sentiments and violated her fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 (Right to life and liberty) and 25 (Freedom of religion) of the Constitution.

Background: FIR Against Ayyub

In January 2025, a magisterial court directed Delhi police to register an FIR against Ayyub for allegedly making derogatory posts in 2016-17 that included "insults to Hindu deities, spreading of anti-India sentiment and incitement of religious disharmony."

In an order dated January 25, 2025, it said, "From the facts of the case, prima facie cognisable offences are made out under sections 153 A (punishment for promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) of the IPC."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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