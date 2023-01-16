News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Joshimath crisis: Number of buildings with cracks rises to 849

Joshimath crisis: Number of buildings with cracks rises to 849

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 16, 2023 22:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The number of buildings developing cracks in subsidence-hit Joshimath rose to 849 on Monday, out of which 165 are located in the danger zone, even as evacuation of affected families to temporary relief centres and dismantling of two unsafe hotels continued in the town.

IMAGE: A view of the affected area in Sunil village after the recent land subsidence, in Joshimath, January 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A total of 800 people, belonging to 237 families, have so far been shifted to safety by the district administration, according to the daily bulletin of the Disaster Management Authority.

 

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, appears on the edge of a precipice with gaping cracks appearing on buildings, roads and public facilities.

According to officials, 615 rooms in 83 places have been identified as temporary relief camps in the town in which 2,190 people can be accommodated.

Besides, 491 rooms in 20 buildings have been identified as temporary relief camps in Pipalkoti outside Joshimath municipal area where 2,205 people can stay, they said.

The district administration has so far distributed Rs 301.77 lakh worth interim assistance to 396 affected families.

"Around 284 food kits, 360 blankets, 842 litres of milk, 55 heaters/blowers, 36 daily use kits, and 642 other relief materials have been distributed to the affected," an official sad.

Health check-up of more than 637 people living in relief camps has been done, while health tests of 33 animals were also done in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Jyotishpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimuketeshwaranand began a 100-day 'mahayagya' at Nrisingh Mandir on Monday for the safety of Joshimath and its people.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Joshimath: 2 more hotels lean; cracks in more areas
Joshimath: 2 more hotels lean; cracks in more areas
'Going Joshimath way': Cracks appear in Selang village
'Going Joshimath way': Cracks appear in Selang village
How researchers detected Joshimath sinking
How researchers detected Joshimath sinking
Hockey WC: Injured Hardik sidelined for Wales match
Hockey WC: Injured Hardik sidelined for Wales match
Pain-free Marin looking forward to success at 'home'
Pain-free Marin looking forward to success at 'home'
Hockey WC: Argentina hold Australia, Dutch crush NZ
Hockey WC: Argentina hold Australia, Dutch crush NZ
RBI keen to ensure bank shareholders are fit & proper
RBI keen to ensure bank shareholders are fit & proper
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Joshimath: NTPC Not Responsible: Power Secy

Joshimath: NTPC Not Responsible: Power Secy

'Joshimath can't be saved. It's too late'

'Joshimath can't be saved. It's too late'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances