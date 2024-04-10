News
Rediff.com  » News » Jolt to Kejriwal as minister quits govt, party over Dalit representation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 10, 2024 17:33 IST
Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from the cabinet and quit the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party.

IMAGE: Delhi social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand (left) hands over 'Samman Rashi' to Manju Gupta, wife of medical superintendent in All India Institute of Ayurveda, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta, who passed away during the COVID-19, in New Delhi, June 12, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Anand, who was holding various portfolios including social welfare, alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party.

 

He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, minister or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect.

Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency.

