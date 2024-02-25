News
Jolt to BSP ahead of LS polls as MP Ritesh Pandey quits party, joins BJP

Jolt to BSP ahead of LS polls as MP Ritesh Pandey quits party, joins BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 25, 2024 14:02 IST
Ahead of the upcoming general elections, Bahujan Samaj Party Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.

IMAGE: BSP MP Ritesh Pandey speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, December 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his resignation letter addressed to BSP president Mayawati, Pandey said he has come to the conclusion that the party does not need his service as neither has he been called for meetings for a long time nor has the party leadership spoken to him.

 

He shared his resignation letter on X.

"For a long time, neither am I being called to attend party meetings nor has the party leadership spoken to me. I made numerous efforts to get in touch with and meet you (Mayawati) and the top leadership of the party but it did not yield any result," Pandey said in his letter.

"During this time, I continuously met workers and supporters of other parties in my area and was also involved in various works going on in the constituency. Hence, I have come to the conclusion that the party does not need my service and presence," he said.

"So, I do not have any other option apart from resigning from the primary membership of the party. The decision to break the relationship with the party is a difficult decision from the emotional point of view," he added.

Pandey further urged Mayawati to accept his resignation.

Hours later, he joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including Uttar Pradesh in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, general secretary Tarun Chugh and Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also among those present.

