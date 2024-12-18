News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Despite warning, JNU students screen BBC documentary on Modi

Despite warning, JNU students screen BBC documentary on Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 18, 2024 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Several students at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday held the screening of a banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defying an advisory issued by the university administration warning of strict action.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The screening, organised by the Left-backed All India Students' Federation (AISF), was initially planned to be displayed on a projector.

However, the organisers claimed that security personnel damaged the projector. Consequently, the students screened the documentary on a laptop at the university's Ganga Dhaba, where scores of students gathered to watch it in the presence of security personnel.

 

On Monday, the JNU administration had issued an advisory cautioning students against participating in the screening, stating that it could "disrupt communal harmony" on campus.

The university warned of strict disciplinary measures if the directive was violated.

AISF leaders alleged that the administration and security personnel were attempting to stifle dissent and curb freedom of expression.

"The cyclopes (JNU security personnel) manhandled the students and the JNUSU joint secretary Sajid. They damaged the projector but still the students watched the documentary in protest. They have refused to surrender before this tyranny. They have refused to give up on their rights of freedom of speech and protest," an AISF representative alleged.

The JNUSU, in a statement, condemned the advisory issued by the varsity calling it an attack on the students' fundamental rights.

"It is deeply hypocritical that while the administration has consistently tried to suppress screenings of documentaries critical of the government, it has simultaneously given a free hand to films that propagate the RSS-BJP agenda, the statement said.

Movies like The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and Jahangir National University, and The Sabarmati Report which openly promote divisive, fascist ideologies, were permitted without question on campus," it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
Congress leader Antony's son flays BBC docu on Modi
Congress leader Antony's son flays BBC docu on Modi
'If Modi had taken timely action my father would have not died'
'If Modi had taken timely action my father would have not died'
WFI chaos, Olympic losses: Wrestling stalls in 2024
WFI chaos, Olympic losses: Wrestling stalls in 2024
How Rohit Sharma Fared In Tests In 2024
How Rohit Sharma Fared In Tests In 2024
Is Sanya The Ultimate Girl Crush?
Is Sanya The Ultimate Girl Crush?
7 Facts About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
7 Facts About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
More like this
Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on Modi
Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on Modi
Amid controversy over Modi documentary, BBC says...
Amid controversy over Modi documentary, BBC says...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances