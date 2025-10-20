HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » JMM pulls out of Bihar race, blames allies Cong, RJD

JMM pulls out of Bihar race, blames allies Cong, RJD

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 20, 2025 19:44 IST

x

Jharkhand's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Monday announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a 'political conspiracy' by its allies Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, which deprived it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with state finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore and state Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the 'snub'.

The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed.

 

"The RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this, and review its alliance with RJD and Congress," said Kumar, the state tourism minister.

JMM on Saturday had announced that it will contest Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti seats, which are slated to go to polls in the second phase on November 11.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers in these seats was Monday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Hemant Soren ready to break alliance with Cong, RJD?
Hemant Soren ready to break alliance with Cong, RJD?
NDA ally to contest separately in Bihar after snub
NDA ally to contest separately in Bihar after snub
Nitish digresses from practice, gives tickets amid rift buzz
Nitish digresses from practice, gives tickets amid rift buzz
JD-U MLA on dharna, MP mulls exit as cracks appear in NDA over seat-sharing pact
JD-U MLA on dharna, MP mulls exit as cracks appear in NDA over seat-sharing pact
Bihar polls: Congress faces backlash as ticket distribution sparks protests
Bihar polls: Congress faces backlash as ticket distribution sparks protests

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Devotees perform 'pind daan' on Diwali in front of Jagannath Temple1:30

Devotees perform 'pind daan' on Diwali in front of...

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's Diwali With Navy3:10

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's...

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit1:13

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO