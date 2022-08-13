News
Rediff.com  » News » JK govt sacks 4 employees including Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin's son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 13, 2022 12:22 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday sacked its four employees including son of Syed Salahuddin, the chief of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, and the wife of terror-funding accused Bitta Karate, officials said.

All the four employees were dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution which enables the government to sack its employees without an inquiry.

Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is currently in judicial custody in terror-funding cases, officials said.

His wife Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer, was posted in the Directorate of Rural Development.

 

Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, Information and Technology at Department of industries and Commerce, is son of Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based chief of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The others dismissed are: Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist; and Majid Hussain Qadiri (senior Assistant Professor) in Kashmir University.

How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'
'Would've ended up dead if...': Shinde on his revolt
India's daily Covid cases drop below 16K-mark, 68 die
UP boat tragedy: Toll rises to 11, search underway
'Rushdie's attacker sympathetic to Shia extremism'
The War Against Coronavirus

