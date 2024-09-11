'No One's Home Should Be Destroyed Like Mine'

'I don't want what happened to me should happen to anyone else,' says Shagun Parihar, the BJP candidate from Kishtwar whose father and uncle were killed by terrorists.

IMAGE: Shagun Parihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Kishtwar assembly constituency. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Shagun Parihar/X

Till two weeks ago, Shagun Parihar, who has an MTech in electrical power systems, was busy preparing for the Jammu and Kashmir state Public Service Commission examinations and pursuing a PhD.

The news that she was the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kishtwar came to her as she doing puja in her puja ghar.

Shagun lost her father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar, a senior BJP leader, in 2018. The brothers were gunned down by terrorists when they were returning home after closing their medicine shop in Kishtwar.

"I feel my father's absence all times. All the love that I am getting from the people is a result of his blessings," she says in a voice muffled with emotion and tears.

"The security situation has been solved to a great extent, but it is said that the flame burns bright before it dies -- we are at that stage. We are at the last stage before terrorism is finally wiped out forever in J&K," Shagun Parihar tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih in a late night phone interview.

This is your first time as a candidate in an election. What is it like? Tough? Hectic?

I am liking the campaign experience. The people are encouraging and supportive. It does not feel like I am campaigning for votes; I feel I have already won!

The love and enthusiasm of the people is pushing me ahead every day. I can't express in words the love I have been receiving from the people.

Are there some moments that leave a lasting impression -- in terms of the people you meet and what they say?

In many places, people say 'Mata aayi hai', 'Durga aayi hai'. I am taken aback when people touch my feet at times because I have accomplished nothing to gain that kind of respect.

I feel grateful to God that he is giving me such love and respect through the people.

They call me their beti. They tell me they have accepted me from their heart.

They say, 'This is not only your election, but ours'.

Did you want to enter politics? Did you ever think you would get this opportunity?

This was not my desire, but since Bhagwan has provided this opportunity, I will try my best to fulfill this duty.

When did you know you were going to get the ticket from Kishtwar?

I came to know of this when I was doing puja. My brother told me that my name was being flashed on television. After finishing my puja, I had to immediately go to some place and I did not even get the chance to see the news.

IMAGE: Shagun Parihar takes part in an election rally.

Listening to this news, you would have thought of your late father. He would have been so proud had he been alive today.

If he was alive, I would not have had to think about anything. Whatever I see, wherever I go, I feel his absence. He is missed at all times.

All the love that I am getting from the people is a result of his blessings. [Her voice is muffled with emotion and tears.]

How is your family supporting you?

They are seeing the effort I am making, inching forward every day. I hardly get time to be with them and talk to them these days. I catch some moments with them between coming home and leaving again.

IMAGE: Shagun receives a warm welcome from BJP karyakartas at the Kishtwar assembly office, August 28, 2024.

What was your life like before you got this ticket?

I was preparing for the state public service exam, alongside pursuing my PhD. Let us see what path Bhagwan takes me on.

What would you like to do for Kishtwar if you are elected?

Improve the security because politicians and civilians have been killed by terrorists. Development, employment, education are also big issues.

The security situation has been solved to a great extent, but it is said that the flame burns bright before it dies -- we are at that stage. We are at the last stage before terrorism is finally wiped out forever in J&K.

We have to try for a BJP government in J&K so that roots of terror are destroyed completely.

As someone who has suffered personal loss and the consequences of terror directly, what according to you must be done to root out terrorism?

Strong policies by the government. Our officers need strict supervision. We need a state government that works for the good of the state and then things will be on the right course.

IMAGE: A BJP supporter at a rally addressed by Shagun, August 27, 2024.

If you win ,what will be your first priority as an elected MLA?

Sort out the security issue. I don't want what happened to me should happen to anyone else. No one else's home should be destroyed like mine. We need a strong government in J&K to deal with the security issues.

Roads, network connectivity, education will be my other priorities.

The governments that have been in power have kept rural area away from the fruits of development.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com