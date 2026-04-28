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Jharkhand Court Rejects Bail For Suspended IAS Officer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 21:42 IST

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The Jharkhand High Court has denied bail to suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey, who faces charges of corruption and land fraud, intensifying scrutiny of alleged misconduct during his tenure as deputy commissioner.

Key Points

  • The Jharkhand High Court rejected suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey's bail application.
  • Choubey is accused of illegal land sales and manipulating forest land records in Hazaribagh.
  • The case involves the alleged illegal sale of 'Sewayat' lands and transfer to an aide.
  • A probe was initiated by the anti-corruption bureau after the matter came to light in 2013.
  • Choubey has been in custody since May 20, 2025, and is also an accused in a separate liquor scam.

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday rejected a bail application filed by suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey in a case registered by the anti-corruption bureau.

The court of Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary after having heard the petition at length had reserved the order, which was pronounced on Tuesday.

 

Details of the Corruption Allegations Against Choubey

Choubey, the former secretary to the chief minister, had moved an application for bail before the high court in the case during his tenure as deputy commissioner in Hazaribagh.

It has been alleged that Choubey was involved in the illegal sale of 'Sewayat' lands in the district.

He had also allegedly interpolated records of forest lands in the district, and had the nature of the lands changed through fake documents.

Investigation and Custody

The lands were then transferred to his aide Vinay Singh.

The matter came to light in 2013, after which all revenue records created for forest lands were cancelled, and a probe was set up by the anti-corruption bureau.

Choubey is in custody since May 20, 2025.

He is also an accused in the multi-crore liquor scam in which he has already been granted bail by a lower court for non-submission of charge sheet within the stipulated time.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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