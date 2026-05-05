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Another Arrest Made In Jharkhand Treasury Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 05, 2026 17:15 IST

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Jharkhand's Criminal Investigation Department has made another arrest in the Hazaribag treasury scam, as investigations continue into the illegal withdrawal of government funds.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand CID arrests another individual in connection with the Hazaribag treasury scam.
  • A total of six people have been arrested in the ongoing investigation.
  • The investigation focuses on the illegal withdrawal of funds from the Hazaribagh Treasury.
  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the treasury scam case.
  • Authorities have frozen a fixed deposit of Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 18.86 lakh related to the case.

The Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested one more person in connection with the alleged Hazaribag treasury scam, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, as many as six people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

 

As per the orders of the Jharkhand government, an investigation of cases related to illegal withdrawal of money from the Hazaribagh Treasury is being conducted by the CID. The department has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in this regard.

Details of the Latest Arrest

"In connection with the case, one more accused, identified as Saurav Kumar Singh (31), has been arrested on May 3," a CID statement said.

A fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 18.86 lakh have been frozen, it stated.

Previous Arrests in the Treasury Scam

Earlier, three persons -- Shambhu Kumar, Rajnish Singh and Dhirendra Singh -- employed in the police department's accounts branch were arrested on April 8 for allegedly embezzling Rs 15.41 crore from two bank accounts over the past eight years.

Later, on April 9, two more persons, namely Kajal Kumari, wife of Shambhu Singh and Khusboo Kumari, wife of Rajnish Singh, were arrested in connection with this case.

Bokaro Treasury Scam Investigation

On April 30, the Jharkhand CID traced a money trail of Rs 10 crore in connection with the Bokaro treasury scam.

It froze two fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 1.8 crore and Rs 18 lakh, which were allegedly transferred to several bank accounts from the Bokaro treasury.

The CID also arrested two police personnel in addition to Kaushal Kumar Pandey, an accountant with the Bokaro police department.

West Singhbhum District Treasury Embezzlement

On April 26, an FIR was also registered against a police constable for his alleged involvement in the "embezzlement of Rs 27 lakh" from the West Singhbhum district treasury.

As the case surfaced, an investigation was initiated after lodging an FIR at Muffasil police station based on a statement by Chaibasa treasury officer Sumit Kumar Singh.

During the investigation, on April 28, police arrested four persons, including prime accused Devnarayan Murmu, a constable accountant, along with his relatives Arun Kumar Mardi and Sarkar Hembrom from Potka block in neighbouring East Singhbhum district, and his friend Gorachand Mardi from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

State Government Response

In the wake of reports of fraudulent withdrawals, state Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore ordered a comprehensive audit of all district treasuries.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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