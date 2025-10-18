HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JD-U fields ex-MP it expelled 11 yrs ago for praising Modi

JD-U fields ex-MP it expelled 11 yrs ago for praising Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 18, 2025 21:26 IST

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sabir Ali, who was expelled from the Janata Dal-United 11 years ago for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Saturday named the party's candidate from Amour assembly seat in Bihar.

IMAGE: Sabir Ali re-joined JD-U on Saturday. Photograph: Courtesy @Jduonline/X

The Nitish Kumar-led party made the sudden announcement through a statement, dropping Saba Zafar, the runner-up in the 2020 assembly polls, who was named the candidate for the seat two days ago.

Ali re-joined the party in Purnea district, where Amour is situated, in the presence of the CM's confidante Leshi Singh, a state minister who seeks to retain the adjoining Dhamdaha for the fourth time in a row.

 

It was not known why the party dropped Zafar, who had won the seat in 2010 on the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ali, who started off as a Rajya Sabha MP of late Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, enjoyed his second consecutive term in the Upper House on a JD-U ticket, but ran afoul of Kumar in 2014 by praising Modi, whose national prominence had driven the Bihar CM to call off the alliance with the BJP.

Subsequently, Ali joined the BJP, but was expelled after some senior party leaders alleged that he had links with Yasin Bhatkal, an Indian Mujahideen terrorist.

He was re-inducted in 2015 and made general secretary of the BJP minority cell six years later.

Ali, who is likely to file his nomination papers on Monday, would try to wrest the seat from Akhtarul Iman, the lone MLA in Bihar of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Turncoats, former don in Nitish's 1st Bihar list
Bihar polls: JD-U finalises candidates, to drop 4 non-performing MLAs
Look Who Owaisi Has Given A Ticket To!
Bihar BJP springs surprise with 1st list, drops speaker
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
