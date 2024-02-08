News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jayant Singh's RLD set to join NDA; BJP warms up to former allies

Jayant Singh's RLD set to join NDA; BJP warms up to former allies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 08, 2024 21:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party may soon finalise a seat-sharing deal with Jayant Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal as the ruling party looks to further strengthen the National Democratic Alliance amid indications that it is open to reviving its ties with former allies such as Telugu Desam Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Jayant Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Sources the BJP's alliance talks with the RLD are in an advanced stage.

The BJP is willing to offer two Lok Sabha seats, including Baghpat which is currently represented by its MP Satya Pal Singh, to the RLD and may also give it a Rajya Sabha seat, they added.

 

The sources said the BJP is working to ensure that the NDA gets as stronger as possible ahead of the polls so that it realises the target of crossing 400 seats as spoken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha recently.

Modi had expressed confidence citing the popular mood that the BJP alone will definitely get 370 seats in the 543-member House.

A lot depends on whether the BJP and its prospective allies agree to an amicable seat-sharing formula but there have been positive developments, the sources added.

TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

The Akali Dal had been among the BJP's oldest allies but snapped severed its ties to protest the farm laws, which were later repealed following farmers' protests, especially in Punjab and parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Time Running Out For INDIA Alliance
Time Running Out For INDIA Alliance
'Nitish-BJP Friendship Will Last Till...'
'Nitish-BJP Friendship Will Last Till...'
Modi's directive to BJP: Leave Opposition stunned!
Modi's directive to BJP: Leave Opposition stunned!
Arson over madrasa: Shoot at sight order in Haldwani
Arson over madrasa: Shoot at sight order in Haldwani
U19 WC: Aus edge out Pakistan; to meet India in final
U19 WC: Aus edge out Pakistan; to meet India in final
Uddhav aide's son shot in Mumbai, suspect kills self
Uddhav aide's son shot in Mumbai, suspect kills self
Nikhat, Arundhati advance to semifinals
Nikhat, Arundhati advance to semifinals
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'BJP's stranglehold over democracy has to be broken'

'BJP's stranglehold over democracy has to be broken'

Why MoSha Are Worried About 2024 LS Poll

Why MoSha Are Worried About 2024 LS Poll

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances