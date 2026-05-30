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Home  » News » Jarange launches fresh hunger strike for Maratha quota

Jarange launches fresh hunger strike for Maratha quota

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 30, 2026 14:11 IST

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Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has launched another indefinite fast in Jalna, intensifying pressure on the Maharashtra government to address the community's quota demands.

Manoj Jarange Patil

IMAGE: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange begins the fast in Maharashtra's Antarwali Sarati village. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Manoj Jarange has commenced an indefinite fast demanding Maratha reservation.
  • The activist is pressing the Maharashtra government to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas.
  • Jarange demands the implementation of Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records for Maratha quota.
  • He also seeks the withdrawal of cases against Maratha protesters and a dedicated ministry for the community.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange launched his ninth indefinite fast under a scorching summer sun in Jalna district on Saturday, intensifying pressure on the Maharashtra government over the quota issue.

As the protest commenced at Antarwali Sarati village, Maratha Reservation Cabinet Sub-Committee chairman and Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil rushed to the spot to hold talks and persuade Jarange to call off the stir.

 

Key Demands of the Maratha Reservation Protest

The activist began the fast in Antarwali Sarati village, about 400 km from Mumbai, in the open without any canopy or protective shelter despite the intense heat.

He has repeatedly warned the government that it should not subject the Maratha community to an "agni pariksha" (cruel trial by fire) and has vowed to continue the agitation until concrete action is taken on the demands.

Jarange's Specific Requests to the Government

Jarange has renewed his demand for the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community to avail the OBC quota, implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records, and withdrawal of cases registered against Maratha protesters who participated in the reservation agitation.

He has also sought the creation of a ministry for the Maratha community on the lines of the one for the Other Backward Classes.

As the protest commenced, Vikhe Patil rushed to the scene and requested Jarange to sit under a shed, assuring him that the government is making efforts to resolve the issue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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